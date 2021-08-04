Cumberland Heights Foundation has paid $3.25 million for the Music Row property at which the nonprofit offers mental health treatment services — about twice the figure for which the site last changed ownership hands six years ago.
The address of the two-parcel property is 1619 and 1701 17th Ave. S.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Music Row Holdings LLC. That entity, details for which the Post was unable to determine, acquired the two properties for $1,575,000 in September 2015, according to Metro records.
Cumberland Heights focuses on addiction treatment and operates from the 1619 building (pictured). Small World Yoga Community Studio seemingly most recently operated from the 1721 structure.
Officials with Cumberland Heights, which operates multiple facilities in Middle and East Tennessee, could not be reached for comment.
For context, local real estate investor Treg Warner paid $600,000 for the property in 2005. He then sold it 10 years later to the aforementioned LLC for more than 2.5 times what he paid.
