A Music Row property highlighted by an office building that once served as a residence has sold for $3.05 million.
Located on a 0.18-acre site at 1024 17th Ave. S., the American Foursquare structure offers about 4,650 square feet and was constructed in 1925.
The new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Via an LLC, Ken Royer sold the property, having paid $1,325,000 for it in October 2019, according to Metro records. After the purchase, Royer undertook renovations to the historic building and added a roughly 1,200-square-foot commercial structure, marketing materials note.
The sale is the equivalent of $510 per foot based on the buildings’ collective sizes, with sources saying the dollar figure ranks among the higher marks of similar recent Music Row transactions.
Royer also owns Horton Group, a website design and marketing company that operates from the main building, and is CEO of Brentwood-based marketing, technology, software and web design services company JLB.
Michael Havens, Ronnie Wenzler and Madison Wenzler — senior director, senior associate and executive director, respectively, with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield — handled the marketing and sale of the property for Royer.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
Of note, former Ernest Tubb Record Shop owner David McCormick seemingly once owned the property.
The property originally was listed for sale for $3.45 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.