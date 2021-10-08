Local real estate investors and developers Mark McDonald and Mark McGinley have paid $8 million for three nondescript Music Row buildings they plan to upgrade.
Two of the buildings, located at 1016 16th Ave. S., accommodate AirBNB spaces, while the third building is home to a law office and offers an address of 1020 16th Ave. S.
The seller was David Shearon, who developed the 1016 site with the pair of residential buildings. Sharon and an apparent business partner bought the 1016 property in 2000 for $425,000, according to Metro records. He would later develop the site with the two residential buildings, a move that some Music Row supporters criticized due to what they felt was the structures’ lack of cohesion with existing properties in the district.
Shearon paid $40,000 for the three-story brick building at 1020 16th Ave. S., Metro records note.
McGinley told the Post an overhaul of the three buildings is underway, with the eventual finished product tentatively to be called The Trio on Music Row.
He said the exteriors of the 1016 structures will be repainted and given new lighting and a small swimming pool in the front of the space. The in-front parking at 1016 will be eliminated to create a more urban function.
McGinley said he and McDonald envision a café as the retail tenant for 1020. The top two floors can be used as residential spaces.
A spring 2022 completion is eyed.
Mary Carolyn Roberts and Matt Davis, agents with Nashville-based The Wilson Group, represented McDonald and McGinley in the transaction.
Will Smith, a vice president with the local office of Colliers International, represented Shearon.
Via their M Cubed Developments, McDonald and McGinley have undertaken multiple developments throughout Nashville’s urban areas (read more here).
