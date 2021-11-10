Row art

A Music Row commercial property has sold for $1,595,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The address of the 0.2-acre property, on which sits an office building that once served as a residence, is 1410 17th Ave. S.

The new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The sellers were Franklin residents Elaine Blount and Steven Blount, who paid $422,500 for the property in 2000, according to Metro records.

The building offers about 3,700 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of approximately $430 per foot, a figure relatively in line with the per-foot marks of recent Music Row sales. For example, a May transaction commanded $470 per foot (read here), while an April sale yielded $458 per foot (read here).

The building seemingly accommodates the mental health counseling practice of Lynette Hope, among other similar professional services businesses.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.

