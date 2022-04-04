A Music Row property has sold for $1.54 million, about 2.5 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 18 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.18-acre property, located at 1610 17th Ave. S. and offering a commercial building that once served as a residence, is an LLC affiliated with Delray Beach, Florida-based Lokahi Capital, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Ross Williams Properties LLC, which paid $600,000 for the property in 2004, Metro records show. The LLC is affiliated with Jackie Byrom, an accountant.
The Post could not determine if the building still accommodates Byrom’s CPA office. Of note, Tin Roof Acquisition Co., the parent company of bar and restaurant chain Tin Roof, once operated from the structure.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
