A Music Row building and some accompanying surface parking located near the BMI headquarters and Tony Rose Park have been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 1 Music Circle N., the four-story 27,000-square-foot building is home to the general council on financial administration of the United Methodist Church.
The UMC owns the 0.51-acre property with the building, having paid $2,865,000 million for it in 2005, according to Metro records. Also part of the offering are two surface parking lots with addresses of 6 and 8 Music Circle S. UMC paid $950,000 for those properties, which offer 0.46 acres total, in 2006.
UMC has enlisted Rick Helton and Scott McKinney — partner and senior associate, respectively, with the Nashville office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial — to handle the marketing and sale of the property, which offers a collective 0.97 acres.
Marketing material notes various developments recently completed or underway and located within close proximity to the for-sale property. Similarly, the property is located near Midtown and The Gulch.
“The explosive growth in Music Row has resulted in a very active live-work-play community, making the property ideally positioned to accommodate a multitude of potential uses,” the material reads.
The properties are zoned to accommodate office and residential uses.
