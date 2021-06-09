A Music Row commercial property has sold for $1.5 million, with the seller previously having ownership in since-closed restaurant Jack Russell’s and, for some time, in Noshville Delicatessen in Green Hills.
The property offers an address of 1105 17th Ave. S.
The new owner is Music Row Developments LLC, which includes business partners Moni Advani and Kevin Woods. The two were looking to undertake a major mixed-use development on Eighth Avenue South south of The Gulch before recently selling to an entity that includes local development company CA South (read here).
Of note, Music Row Developments LLC recently bought an adjacent property at 1107 17th Ave. S. for $1.9 million (read here).
The seller of 1105 17th was Mary Loventhal Jones, who paid $1.5 million for the property in May 2019, according to Metro records. The Post was unable to determine why Jones, who once was involved in the aforementioned restaurants, sold for the same dollar figure she paid for the property two years ago.
Jones acquired the property in 2019 from Craig Wiseman, an owner of Big Loud Publishing, and his wife Kimberly “K.K.” Wiseman. Craig Wiseman is an influential member of the city’s music business sector and multi-hit songwriter.
The Wisemans acquired the 0.18-acre property in November 2002 for $434,350, according to Metro records. For context, the property changed ownership hands in August 1986 for $132,500.
Spanning about 4,200 square feet, the building (a former residence) was once home to Midas Records. Over the years, it has housed various tenants, including Bullseye Marketing most recently. However, it is unclear if the building currently offers tenants.
The deal, based on building size, is the equivalent of about $357 per foot.
Advani and Jones are part of Nashville-based Morph Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Tansuo and The Mockingbird in the North Gulch and Chaatable in Sylvan Heights.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
