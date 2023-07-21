The Best Western Plus Music Row hotel property is slated for a nine-story addition.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the future structure would be positioned to the immediate east of the existing five-floor hotel building, which sits at 1407 Division St. on a site bordered by both Music Row and Midtown. It would take the footprint currently used as surface parking and offer a restaurant space fronting Division Street.

Hotel

Best Western Plus Music Row as seen in 2022