The Best Western Plus Music Row hotel property is slated for a nine-story addition.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the future structure would be positioned to the immediate east of the existing five-floor hotel building, which sits at 1407 Division St. on a site bordered by both Music Row and Midtown. It would take the footprint currently used as surface parking and offer a restaurant space fronting Division Street.
Rajesh Aggawal owns the 1.27-acre property, having paid $2.4 million for it in 1994, Metro records show.
Aggawal, who could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Brentwood’s Stevens Design Consulting (Ed Stevens) to handle land-planning and civil engineering duties. The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Aug. 1 to seek concept plan approval.
The document notes the future building would be positioned at the sidewalk in an urban orientation, as required by Metro’s urban zoning overlay. In contrast, the existing hotel structure is severed from the sidewalk by surface parking in a suburban manner.
The document submitted to MDHA does not include a room count or detailed color images for the future building.
Having undergone some upgrades in 2019 — including an exterior color scheme change — the Best Western Plus hotel offers 103 rooms and opened in 1971, according to Travel Weekly.
Aggawal also owns the Comfort Inn Downtown Nashville, which sits about one-half block north of the Best Western and fronts Demonbreun Street (see here).