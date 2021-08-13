Music Row apartment building Millennium Music Row has sold for $75.72 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the five-story, 230-unit building, located at 70 Music Square W., is a partnership affiliated with Toronto-area-based Brass Enterprises Inc.
The seller was Houston-based The Dinerstein Cos., which paid about $11.59 million for the property in 2016 and then developed the site with the apartment building. Millennium opened in 2018.
The transaction is the equivalent of $329,217 per unit. Previous deals have seen per-unit prices top $350,000.
The Brass Enterprises website shows a small portfolio of buildings similar to Millennium. The company is based in North York, Ontario.
The Dinerstein Cos. is underway in The Gulch on an apartment building at 809 Division St. (Read more about that here.)
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Music Row transaction.
