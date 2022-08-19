Notes 16

Nashville-based real estate firm Carter-Haston has paid $26.3 million for Music Row apartment building Note 16.

The seller of the property, located at 1226 16th Ave. S., was an LLC affiliated with Seattle-based Security Properties. The LLC paid $19,325,000 for the five building in early 2016, Metro records show.

