Nashville-based real estate firm Carter-Haston has paid $26.3 million for Music Row apartment building Note 16.
The seller of the property, located at 1226 16th Ave. S., was an LLC affiliated with Seattle-based Security Properties. The LLC paid $19,325,000 for the five building in early 2016, Metro records show.
Opened in 2012 and with an alternative address of 1520 Horton Ave., Note 16 offers 86 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $305,800 per apartment unit. Previous recent deals involving buildings located in Nashville’s urban core and constructed since 2000 have typically commanded a higher figure — though many of those transactions involved buildings of no more than five to seven years old.
Via an affiliated LLC, then-Atlanta-based Stonehenge Real Estate Group paid $1.65 million for the site in late 2011, before company principal Todd Jackovich oversaw the redevelopment of it with Note 16. Jackovich also developed sites in Music Row, Hillsboro Village, West End Park and Sylvan Park with similar apartment structures.
Carter-Haston bills itself as a private fund management and property management company. Locally, the company owns and/or manages Cumberland on Church (downtown), Martin Flats (Wedgewood-Houston), The Shay (One City), The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place (Bellevue) and West End Village (West End Park).
Home to 300 employs, Carter-Haston owns and/or manages buildings located in multiple Southeastern cities with about 21,000 units collectively. It operates regional offices in Atlanta, Charleston, Dallas and Tampa.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In