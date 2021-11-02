Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company has paid an undisclosed sum for a 30-acre industrial site located near Murfreesboro.
A release does not note the acquisition price, which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was an entity affiliated with restaurant Steak & Shake.
The property is located on Joe B. Jackson Parkway near Interstate 24 and near buildings home to Amazon, FedEx and Wegmann. Across Jackson Parkway sits a Waffle House (see here).
The purchase is Lincoln Property’s second recent local real estate deal, as the company acquired a 215,000-square-foot industrial building located near Nashville International Airport in mid-October.
Jim Rodrigues represented Lincoln Property. Rodrigues has been with JLL as the deal was unfolding and now serves as president of the local office of Lee & Associates.
The purchase comes as Lincoln Property recently released additional images and details related to a visually distinctive skyscraper that the company and Mirasol Capital plan for the SoBro roundabout (read more here).
Lincoln has been active in the Nashville market, both with development, acquisitions and property management (read here).
