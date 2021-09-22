A Washington, D.C., entity has paid a collective $48.05 million for multiple for-rent homes located in both The Nations and Charlotte Park.
According to Davidson County Register of Deed documents, SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP now owns the West Nashville properties.
The deal involved approximately 80 homes, all of which are rented.
The Nations homes (called 49TN Residences) offer a main address of 1200 49th Ave. N., while the Charlotte Park residences have a key address of 647 Vernon Ave. and are called 647 Residences. The seller was Nashville-based real estate development and investment company Elmington Capital Group. The local and Houston offices of Chicago-based JLL brokered the deal for ECG, according to sources who asked to go unnamed.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer had a broker.
