MP&F Strategic Communications announced Monday that marketing veteran Knight Stivender has been named a partner.
The move comes as the Nashville-based firm recently tapped Jennifer Brantley as managing partner following the death of Alice Chapman (read here).
Stivender joined MP&F in 2018 as the firm’s first director of integrated marketing and data analytics. She has since led a team with clients including Log Still Distillery, Aegis Sciences Corp., ADS Security, United Way of Middle Tennessee, Solstice Senior Living and the University of Tennessee.
Stivender — who joins Brantley, David Fox, Katy Varney, Keith Miles and Mary Elizabeth Davis as a partner in the 35-year-old firm — worked at The Tennessean from 1999–2014. She was named Gannett Innovator of the Year in 2012 for her development of a news and events product designed for millennials, and she helped lead coverage of the historic 2010 flood.
A 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Journalism and Electronic Media, Stivender was named Alumna of the Year in 2016.
Stivender is a past board member of the Nashville chapter of the American Marketing Association and Chick History humanities organization.
“Knight began making a difference in this company from the first day she arrived,” Brantley said in the release. “Her marketing and data expertise has proved invaluable to our clients and allowed us to build out our integrated marketing product.”
