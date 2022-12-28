(Editor's note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the buyer.)
A Green Hills church property has sold for $2.5 million, with the new owner a company that owns and operates Montessori schools.
A Green Hills church property has sold for $2.5 million, with the new owner a company that owns and operates Montessori schools.
The 1.95-acre property offers an address of 3440 Stokesmont Road and an alternative address of 1710 Woodmont Blvd.
According to Register of Deeds document, the seller was Woodmont Bible Church, which acquired the property in 1999 for a sum for which Metro records are unclear. The Woodmont Bible Church congregation worships from the building on the site.
An LLC acquired the 1.95-acre property, which offers an address of 1710 Woodmont Blvd. The LLC is affiliated with Lake Forest, California-based Higher Ground Education Inc.
Jon Michael, a Thompson Burton attorney who is representing the new owner, said a Montessori school is planned. A day care school in conjunction with Woodmont Bible Church operates from the building currently.
Relatedly, the new owner has landed a loan, valued at $4.35 million, from American Bank, according to a separate register of deeds document.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Russ Pulle’s District 25.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.
