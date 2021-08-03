The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee requested Tuesday continued refining of the ground-level form and function for a luxury residential skyscraper proposed for the SoBro roundabout.
Nashville-based development company Giarratana is proposing the 45-story building, which would offer about 125 very large residential units and be called 800 Lea.
According to a source, Giarratana officials Ted Kromer and Morgan Stengel made this morning’s presentation to the MDHA DRC. The Metro entity approved the original curvilinear building design, the west elevation materials, the traffic access study and plans, and an added pedestrian sidewalk from the roundabout.
The company was asked to send to the MDHA DRC: 1. additional renderings of the back-of-house segment of the building (pictured) and bike storage doors, and 2. a rendering of the gallery space that does not include any digital displays.
In April, the MDHA DRC approved the general concept plan for the project — the “waving form” for which takes cues from both wind-blow flags and sailboat sails. Of note, Tony Giarratana, Giarratana founder, is a sailing enthusiast.
The dramatic structure would be skinned in metal and glass and sit on an unusually shaped lot at 800 Lea Ave., near the Music City Center and other existing towers and planned high-rises. As designed, the building would rise 610 feet, making it the tallest occupiable structure in Tennessee were it standing today — eclipsing Giarratana’s 505, which rises 535 feet at Fifth Avenue North and Church Street.
Read more about the project, and see more images, here.
