Major upgrades, including an exterior paint change, are planned for Rokeby — the modernist luxury condominium building located near Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital on West End Avenue.
Sally Huston, president of the Rokeby homeowners association, said the updates will include work on the commons areas, improvements to the solarium/sky terrace, rehabbing of the building’s two guest residences, the replacement of the 614 windows and, as noted, a color scheme change. The current brick offers a medium brown hue. The future color scheme will combine a lighter and a darker brown. A two-year schedule is expected.
Nashville-based Goodwyn Mills Cawood (led by senior architect Eric Scowden) is handling design efforts, with Brentwood-based Orion Building Corp. to oversee the construction management. Dionne Dismuke of Landy Gardner is doing the interiors. The cost to undertake the multiple upgrades will be approximately $10 million.
Opened in 1976 and designed by architectural firm Barber McMurray, the 13-story Rokeby is recognized, in part, for its quirky and distinctive window positionings. Architectural Digest once highlighted the primarily brick and glass building due to that design feature. Rokeby won an American Institute of Architects award the year it opened.
Rokeby is located at 3901 West End Ave. and offers 65 residences.
Rokeby has undergone various updates since opening but has not seen a restoration on this level, Huston said. The building sits on about four acres and offers 24-hour concierge, a swimming pool and a fitness room, and views of Midtown and downtown among other amenities.
"The Rokeby has always been distinguished as a part of the Nashville landscape based on its unique and award-winning architecture," Huston emailed the Post. "Our goal in this restoration is to protect and celebrate this reputation with interior and exterior updates that will continue to make it a luxury home for the future."
