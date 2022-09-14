A mixed-use tower is being eyed for the Vanderbilt University-area site home to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 16-story building will offer 350 apartments and an address of 2400 Elliston Place. Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites hotels sit nearby.
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is seeking to acquire the 0.98-acre site from RMRTN LLC, which is affiliated with Memphis-based real estate investor and developer Robert Rogers.
The future tower seemingly will offer vehicular access via both Reidhurst and 24th avenues, according to the documents. A rooftop terrace and a top-floor clubhouse will be included.
The document notes the future building will offer an exterior of primarily glass, aluminum and stucco. The main lobby will front the intersection of 24th and Elliston, with a restaurant space to address the intersection of Reidhurst and Elliston.
Lincoln has enlisted Atlanta-based Smallwood for architectural work and Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering efforts.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint began operations at the site in 2019 after overhauling what had been a building housing a Logan's (read here) and apparently leases the building. Pat Martin, Martin’s owner, could not be reached for comment regarding if he will relocate his restaurant.
A specific plan rezoning will be sought from the Metro Planning Commission; however, the Post was unable to determine a date for that meeting.
The proposed building would join multiple existing structures of at least five floors and that are located north of Elliston Place. In addition, multiple buildings of 10 stories and taller are planned for the general area bordered by 17th Avenue on the east, Charlotte Avenue on the north, 25th Avenue on the west and Church Street/Elliston on the south.
In 2015, Grace Development announced plans for an 18-story mixed-use building with 300 apartments at 2305 Elliston Place. That project, which would have been undertaken one-half block east of 2400 Elliston Place, failed to materialize (read here).
Lincoln Property is prepping to undertake both an office tower and a residential high-rise in SoBro (read here and here).
