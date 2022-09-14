A mixed-use tower is being eyed for the Vanderbilt University-area site home to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.

According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 16-story building will offer 350 apartments and an address of 2400 Elliston Place. Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites hotels sit nearby.

