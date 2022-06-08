Forstone Capital is making progress with plans for a mixed-use development in East Nashville.
To sit on property with addresses of 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave. — land covering a collective 3.3 acres — the project will be anchored by residential spaces.
“We are planning a mixed-use development, largely multifamily with ancillary retail to support not only the development itself but the surrounding community,” Brandon Hall, a Forstone principal, told the Post. “The Ligon-Dickerson-Douglas corridor is a nice spot for a retail location.
“We’ve been working closely with Councilman Sean Parker (in whose District 5 the property sits), so the plans remain in development,” Hall added.
Teaming with Forstone on the project — a rendering for which has not been finalized — are EOA (architecture), Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture), Hardaway Construction (pre-construction), Benesch (land-planning and engineering) and Waller attorneys Doug Sloan, Quan Poole and Jon Cooper (legal representation). Each is based locally or offers a major Nashville presence.
Forstone will need to go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee to gain design approval, as the property sits within MDHA’s Skyline Redevelopment District.
The effort comes after Forstone, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, paid $10 million for the property in January (read here).
Forstone is also planning a project on the site of a South Nashville building once owned by local furniture retailer Ray Batts — and for which the company also paid $10 million. Hall said the company “continues to move forward and develop our construction documents and anticipate a first-quarter 2023 start.” (Read more about that project here.)
Relatedly, Forstone paid $12 million in late 2019 for a warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive. Forstone also owns the Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
Hall and Brett Wilderman founded Forstone in 2007 and have since acquired commercial buildings and land with a collective more than 1.1 million square feet, primarily in Connecticut and the South.
