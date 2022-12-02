A Lions Head-area site located near Target is being eyed for a nine-story office building and an eight-floor apartment structure.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project will unfold on a three-parcel site with a main address of 21 White Bridge Road. The 4.29-acre property is home to a free-standing building housing a First Horizon bank branch (located at 23 White Bridge Road) and a large retail building with tenants including Five Guys, Porta Via, Half-Priced Books and Chuy’s.
The document notes ESa will serve as architect, with RaganSmith handling civil engineering and land-planning work. Both companies are locally based. The Nashville office of KCI Technologies has been enlisted to undertake traffic studies.
An entity affiliated with Martin Silverman owns the three-parcel site and seeks to redevelop it. Silverman, who seemingly has ownership in Porta Via, could not be reached for comment. He has enlisted veteran land-use attorney Tom White, a partner with Nashville-based Tune Entrekin & White, to assist in the effort.
If the project materializes, the 167-unit apartment building will sit on the site of the current retail strip center and at the intersection of White Bridge and Post roads, while the office structure would replace the First Horizon building. The two proposed buildings would both offer retail spaces, with a parking structure to sit behind the residential building. The working name is White Bridge & Post.
Of note, the two buildings would be positioned at the sidewalk in an urban orientation and offer no surface parking. All other large-scale buildings located within this general segment of White Bridge Pike are “severed” from the sidewalk, in a suburban manner, with surface parking.
In December 2021, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities placed on indefinite hold its efforts to undertake a residential project next to the Target due to citizen pushback.
Crescent had planned the 285-apartment unit Novel Lion’s Head for a 3.5-acre site, home to a structure that most recently accommodated a Steinmart store and with an address of 40 White Bridge Road (read here).
The property eyed for the planned mixed-use project sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
“I support redevelopment and updates to this part of our community but have had conversations with the development team before [during which] I expressed concerns regarding height, form and aesthetics,” Murphy emailed the Post of the proposal. “I’ve asked for the community policy to be reviewed here by the Metro Planning Department staff because it is somewhat out of line with surrounding areas and transitioning into very established neighborhoods. I look forward to seeing what has been submitted and hearing community feedback reflected.”