A Lions Head-area site located near Target is being eyed for a nine-story office building and an eight-floor apartment structure.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project will unfold on a three-parcel site with a main address of 21 White Bridge Road. The 4.29-acre property is home to a free-standing building housing a First Horizon bank branch (located at 23 White Bridge Road) and a large retail building with tenants including Five Guys, Porta Via, Half-Priced Books and Chuy’s.

