An entity affiliated with Nashville-based The Cauble Group is seeking to acquire an Inglewood property and reinvent it with a mixed-use development.

According to multi-page document, the project will include residential and commercial spaces on a 2.7-acre multi-parcel site with a main address of 4102 Gallatin Pike. The document notes a 100-plus-year-old former residence, located at 1103 McAlpine Ave., will be preserved. A small commercial building last home to a florist (see here) will need to be demolished.

