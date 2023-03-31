An entity affiliated with Nashville-based The Cauble Group is seeking to acquire an Inglewood property and reinvent it with a mixed-use development.
According to multi-page document, the project will include residential and commercial spaces on a 2.7-acre multi-parcel site with a main address of 4102 Gallatin Pike. The document notes a 100-plus-year-old former residence, located at 1103 McAlpine Ave., will be preserved. A small commercial building last home to a florist (see here) will need to be demolished.
Smith Gee Studio (architecture) and Catalyst Design Group (engineering and land planning) are participating in the effort. The document shows the future project offering a small dog park, a rain garden and multiple residential buildings with detached parking structures.
According to a source, The Cauble Group entity plans to acquire the property and will first need a rezoning to specific plan. A May 11 Metro Planning Commission date is slated.
Tyler Cauble, Cauble Group president, declined to comment.
Relatedly, Cauble and his investors are renovating the former Congress Inn on Dickerson Pike with Salt Inn (read here) and undertook The Wash, which offers food and beverage businesses in a former car wash in East Nashville (read here).