A two-tower mixed-use development long planned for Midtown is moving forward.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality seeks a main tower (a residential building with 311 units) that will rise 28 stories (295 feet) facing Church Street, with the smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors on Hayes Street. The addresses are 1901 and 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St., with the property located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
The document notes a small retail space will be included in the residential building.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is also participating.
The architect is Washington, D.C.-based R2L, which is also the designer for Greystar's two-tower project (hotel and apartments) nearing completion at 19th Avenue South and Broadway.
North Point paid $6.55 million for the property in mid-2018 (read here). Of note, the company will have Greystar oversee development of the apartment component of the Church/Hayes project.
North Point officials could not be reached for comment.
“We see this area as an emerging corridor for future development,” Jay Patel, North Point president and CEO, said three years ago. “This location has excellent access to key demand generators including Saint Thomas Hospital, Vanderbilt University and Music Row, as well as direct access via Church Street to the [under construction] Nashville Yards development with unobstructed views to downtown Nashville.”
Existing zoning of the parcels allows for a buildings with heights of up to 15 stories. The 1901 Church and 1902 Hayes parcels have no buildings. The 1903 Church parcel is home to a nondescript modernist building. The 1902 Hayes site is located across the street from Las Palmas Mexican restaurant.
North Point was the developer of a $140 million, 470-room tri-branded Marriott hotel project in SoBro, located at Fifth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard). It also developed the Midtown site now accommodating a Home2Suites by Hilton on Division Street and an adjacent Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway.
