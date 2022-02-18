A mixed-use building is being eyed for a site sandwiched by Dickerson Pike and the inner-interstate loop on Nashville’s east side.
To offer residential and retail spaces, the building will sit on a three-parcel site with address of 18-22 Ligon Ave., according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The seven-story structure will be positioned on the northeast corner of the T-intersection of Ligon and Whites Creek Pike.
Brentwood-based Randy Arnold seeks to undertake the project and will need to acquire the 0.55-acre site from local businesswoman and real estate investor Norma Crow.
Arnold is the owner of custom suburban home builder Arnold Homes. He could not be reached for comment.
H. Michael Hindman Architects, based in Brentwood, has given the proposed building’s exterior a primarily brick and metal panel skin. Two levels of below-grade parking are planned, the document notes.
Harpeth Civil Inc. of Pegram is the civil engineer, with Franklin-based Heibert + Ball handling landscape architecture duties. Clint Elliott is the land surveyor.
The document submitted to MDHA references 42 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, 2,100 square feet of general office space and 4,000 square feet of space eyed for a full-service restaurant.
Arnold and his team will appear before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Tuesday, March 1, to seek concept plan approval. The property sits within MDHA’s Skyline Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
