A mixed-use building is being eyed for East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.

According to a Metro permit, the residential and retail structure will be constructed at 1300 Pennock Ave., about five blocks east of Dickerson Pike and roughly nine blocks west of Ellington Parkway.

Pennock

1300 Pennock Ave.

