A mixed-use building is being eyed for East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
According to a Metro permit, the residential and retail structure will be constructed at 1300 Pennock Ave., about five blocks east of Dickerson Pike and roughly nine blocks west of Ellington Parkway.
Valued at about $1.89 million, the permit notes the three-story building will offer 11 condominium units and two retail spaces with a collective 2,400 square feet. It will also address Douglas Avenue, one of Cleveland Park’s main streets.
The Post was unable to determine the property’s owner, with the entity having paid $1.65 million for it in August 2021, Metro records show.
The owner has hired Smith Gee Studio for architectural work and Dale & Associates for engineering and land-planning duties. Both are locally based.
An image submitted to Metro shows the building with "Douglas" in its upper-right segment.
The parcel on which the building will be constructed offers no structure. About two blocks to the west and sitting at the intersection of Douglas and Lischey avenues is a similar structure, Douglas Market Lofts, offering condos and commercial spaces. Boutique clothing store Dandy Babes and café All People Coffee and Beverage Hall are tenants.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
