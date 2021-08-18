Details are emerging of a mixed-use project planned for an East Nashville site long eyed for a reinvention.
St. Joseph Properties LLC, which paid $1.2 million for the property in July 2019, is eyeing a six-story building with ground-level retail, structured parking and five stories of residential units, according to a document submitted to the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals.
The property is home to a auto mechanic business and offers an address of 1308 Dickerson Pike, near that thoroughfare's intersection with Douglas Avenue. St. Joseph Properties officials, who could not be reached for comment, will go before the BZA on Oct. 7 to seek a height variance, the document notes. As the Post previously reported, St. Joseph will partner with Richland Building Partners, led by founder Chris Barnhizer, on the development effort. Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio seemingly is the architect.
St. Joseph bought the property from Nashville-based Urban Development, which acquired the property in February 2019 for $950,000, Metro records show. Urban Development in 2017 had planned 70 residences (a mix of townhomes and flats) for the site.
St. Joseph (which seemingly is based in Memphis suburb Collierville) and Richland also developed a site at Eight Avenue South and Argyle Avenue near Melrose with 12 townhomes called Eighth and Argyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.