Details are emerging related to a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building slated for a Hayes Street site in in Midtown.
St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1916 Hayes St. According to a Metro document, the building is slated for 14 levels, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Atlanta-based designed is listed on the Metro document Dynamik Design. However, no rendering seemingly has been submitted. Dynamik designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown (read here).
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of four to eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Subtext officials could not be reached for comment.
A rezoning of the Midtown property (to mixed-use) has been requested, according to a different Metro document. Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
Read more here.
(0) comments
