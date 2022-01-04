Nashville-based real estate investor and entrepreneur Mike Shmerling has paid $1.5 million for a Midtown property near which a development is planned, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Used as a surface parking lot, the 0.2-acre property is located at 1922 Hayes St.
Peggy Whitfield was the seller, with a relative having acquired the property for $51,000 in 1979, Metro records show.
The purchase comes after Shmerling in June paid $1.4 million for a nearby building, located at 1926 Hayes St. and once home to a dentist’s office (read here). That property sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hayes and 20th Avenue North.
Via SHM Holdings LLC, Shmerling now owns four adjacent properties offering a collective 0.8 acres and located within the 1900 block of the street.
Shmerling undertook multiple deals in 2021. In February, his LLC paid $1.5 million for a Midtown surface parking lot at 1801 State St., with the seller of the unimproved property Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Co. (Read more here.)
That deal was finalized a few weeks after Shmerling paid — via the same SHM Holdings LLC — $2.3 million for a property located near Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown (read more here). Via a partnership, Shmerling also owns a property, adjacent to the just-acquired lot, at 1800 Church St. and home to three-story modernist office building Plaza 18. The ownership entity had leased the parking lot from Hill Realty for about 15 years.
Katie Wayne, principal broker with Nashville-based Clearbrook Realty, has represented SHM Holdings in each of the transactions, including the most recent. Stephen Prather, first vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented Whitfield.
Wayne said Shmerling spent about 20 years assembling the four adjacent parcels on Hayes Street. She declined to note what the businessman (who is her father) has planned for the land.
“The opportunity for this property is outstanding,” Wayne said.
Of note, a mid-rise residential building seemingly is being eyed for multiple parcels located adjacent to Shmerling’s four Hayes Street holdings and with addresses of 1904 through 1916 Hayes (read here).
The various Hayes Street sites are located within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21 and near Las Palmas and Hayes Street Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.