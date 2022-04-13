The owners of Gulch-based restaurant and catering business The Chef and I are planning a May opening in Midtown’s mixed-use building The Adelicia.
Married couple Erica Rains and Chris Rains (the executive chef) own the business with some silent investors. The restaurant and catering business, which is about 15 years old, has operated at 611A Ninth Ave. S. since 2017 (read here). That building and an adjacent structure that previously housed custom jewelry business King Baby sold in July 2021 for $7.1 million to San Diego-based ABP Capital (read here) and the future plans for the two structures is unclear.
The ownership team has applied for a permit to take The Adelicia space most recently home to Le Sel, a French cuisine restaurant that had been operated by locally based Strategic Hospitality and closed in May 2019 (read here). The address is 1922 Adelicia St.
Nashville-based Quirk Designs is handling the design of the future space, according to the permit.
The Rainses could not be reached for comment but a source said the business will not maintain a presence in the Gulch building and that a May 1 opening is being eyed.
Prior to Le Sel, The Adelicia space had briefly been home to restaurants Miro District and The Tippler. Standing 18 stories and about 230 feet, The Adelicia opened in 2008 and ranks among Midtown's taller high-rises.
(0) comments
