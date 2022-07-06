A Midtown site eyed for a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building has sold for $12.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is St. Louis-based Subtext, which seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1918 Hayes St.
The seller was Joan Simmons. Her husband, the late Dr. H. Clifton Simmons III, served as immediate past president of the American Association of Dental Editors and Journalists and a one-time president of the Tennessee Dental Association. He acquired the properties in two separate transaction in 1979 for a collective $380,000, according to Metro records. Simmons died in early 2019.
The deal is the equivalent of about $284 per square foot, a figure in line with those of similar recent Midtown deals.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank has provided a construction loan of about $78 million, a separate documents notes.
As the Post previously reported, and according to a Metro document, the building (pictured) is slated for 14 levels and 286 units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note Subtext plans for the building to offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of between four and eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
A rezoning of the Midtown property (to mixed-use) was finalized last December.
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
