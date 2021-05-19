A mid-rise residential building is being eyed for Hayes Street in Midtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project is slated to unfold on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres. The addresses are 1904 Hayes St. through 1916 Hayes St.
A member of the Simmons family owns the property, with the individual declining comment. The late Dr. H. Clifton Simmons III, immediate past president of the American Association of Dental Editors and Journalists and a one-time president of the Tennessee Dental Association, acquired the properties in two separate transaction in 1979 for a collective $380,000, according to Metro records. Simmons died in early 2019.
A rezoning (to mixed-use) has been requested, according to the Metro document. The owner has enlisted Nashville-based engineering and land-planning firm Civil Site Design Group to oversee the effort.
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings, including a modernist structure accommodating a hair salon and the others (with traditional designs) seemingly home to health care services businesses (one is pictured). The properties are located within the interior of the 1900 block of Hayes Street, with none positioned at the street's intersections with 18th and 19th avenues north.
The site is located within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21.
