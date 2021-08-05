Country music industry veteran Dale Morris has sold for $3 million the Midtown property that formerly housed his legendary recording studio The Tracking Room.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with local real estate investor Lance Bloom and some other investors, seemingly Charlie Jigarjian and Jonathan Krasner, co-owners of New York-based 7G Realty. Located at 2 Music Circle E., the storied property (pictured) was re-listed last November for $3.8 million, about a year after it was removed from the market.
The Tracking Room — which has hosted Chet Atkins, U2 and Donna Summer, among many others — was originally listed in March 2019 for $4.1 million. Nate Green, executive vice president of Colliers International Nashville, represented the seller. Bloom, a vice president at Colliers, was out of the country and could not be reached for comment.
Of note, Bloom, Jigarjian and Krasner in March paid $2.4 million for a small modernist commercial building next to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus. The building is located at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. (Charlotte Avenue) and accommodates the local office of Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Elevator Co. (Read more here.)
The just-acquired property's current zoning allows for hotel, office and multifamily uses. The new owner, for example, could continue operating the studio, renovate the 9,300-square-foot building to create a “more appropriate office/mixed-use space” or demolish and redevelop the site.
Morris acquired both the 0.4-acre property and the business from famed sound engineer Glenn Meadows for $300,000 in 1993.
Prior to ceasing operations, The Tracking Room touted itself as the largest recording studio in Nashville. Constructed in the mid-1990s by recording studio architect Tom Hidley, the space offers five isolation booths, including a reverb chamber called the “Stone Room” that was frequently used for percussion. Each room features doors designed by NASA to eliminate sound leakage.
In addition to the aforementioned artists, Carole King, Steve Earle, Kris Kristofferson, Olivia Newton John and Taylor Swift are among the musicians who have recorded at the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.