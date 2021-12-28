A Virginia-based real estate company that earlier this year paid a collective $104.5 million for two local apartment developments has acquired for roughly $7.33 million the Midtown property on which construction completion nears for a building to house Velvet Taco.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Weinstein Properties (via an LLC) now owns the 0.29-acre property. The address is 1911 Broadway.
The seller was Corner Partnership, which comprises co-founding partners Mark Bloom and Larry Papel and paid $680,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show. Specifically, Weinstein paid $7,333,333 for the property — more than 10 times the price the partnership paid.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Velvet Taco is expected to open Jan. 24 on the site, which previously featured a since-razed building home to Rack Room and Blue Bar. The Dallas-based fast-casual concept earlier this year opened in The Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway.
Founded in 2011, Velvet Taco has locations in San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Clay Dover serves as CEO.
