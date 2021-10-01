A general partnership has paid $5 million for Midtown property located near Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Que and two future apartment developments.
The main address of the seven-parcel property is 301 15th Ave. N. The parcels offer a collective roughly 0.90 acres.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Q&A Holdings GP, which seemingly is affiliated with locally based BNA Investments (Ashley Quinn and Nick Adler). The partnership landed a $4.02 million loan from InsBank. Of note, Quinn and Adler are underway with The Ontario, a residential project on Lebanon Pike (read here).
The members of the general partnership could not be reach for comment regarding if they intend to redevelop the site.
The seller was Jack Wilder. Multiple members of the Wilder family have owned the various parcels for decades, with the longest-held property owned since 1969, according to Metro records. Wilder Motor and Equipment Co. operates from the building (pictured) located at 301 15th Ave. N.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $127 per square foot based on acreage.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Nearby, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development is under construction with a two-building apartment project at 1600 Patterson St.
Similarly, Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing a seven-parcel property located in the 1600 block of State St. for a residential building (read here).
