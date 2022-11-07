208 23rd Ave. N.

A Midtown modernist office building located near Centennial Sportsplex has been listed for sale for $5 million.

Offering two stories and 10,000 square feet, the Class B building opened in 1969 and sits on a 0.36-acre parcel. The address is 208 23rd Ave. N.

