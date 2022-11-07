A Midtown modernist office building located near Centennial Sportsplex has been listed for sale for $5 million.
Offering two stories and 10,000 square feet, the Class B building opened in 1969 and sits on a 0.36-acre parcel. The address is 208 23rd Ave. N.
Anne Friedland and Michael Friedman own the property, with the latter having paid $550,000 for it in 2007 with Jay Stillman, Metro records show. The two men are personal injury attorneys with law firm Stillman and Friedman, which operates from the building with other tenants.
An entity with which late businessman and restaurateur Tom Loventhal was affiliated acquired the property for $55,000 in 1968, according to Metro records, before selling in 2007. Loventhal — known for his ownership and involvement with restaurants Noshville (which he founded), Tin Angel and Blue Moon — died at 66 in November 2020 after an extended illness.
Relatedly, The Loventhal Company once operated from the building.
The offering is the equivalent of $500 per foot based on the building’s size.
The owners have engaged Seth Harlan, a broker with Nashville-based Robin Realty Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.