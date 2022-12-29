Three Midtown parcels that are being eyed as part of a multi-parcel mixed-use development have sold for $11 million — though not to the development company seeking that project.
The new owner of the properties — with addresses of 219, 221 and 225 14th Ave. N. — is Cookeville-based Hariohm Partnership LLC.
The seller was DFA Dairy Brands Fluid (formerly known as Dean Dairy Fluid LLC).
Minnesota-based Roers Properties has been eyeing the six 14th Ave. North properties for one of its two developments. Metro records lists the owner of the 207, 215 and 217 14th Ave. N. (the three additional parcels needed for the one project) as Cookeville-based Aurora Enterprises. That entity shares a P.O. Box with both Hariohm Partnership LLC and a partnership (Neil Patel of Cookeville-based Image Hotel Management and Sanjay Patel of Nashville-based Hira Laxmi Investment) that sold various adjacent parcel fronting 15th Avenue North at auction in January.
The Post has been unable to determine if the six 14th Avenue North parcels will eventually be sold to Roers.
The deal follows Roers having paid $7.3 million for 210 and 212 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. Those three parcels offer a collective 0.49 acres.
Essentially, Roers — officials with which could not be reached for comment — is planning two two-tower projects that will collectively act — given the properties are contiguous and that Roers is the sole entity involved — as one four-building development.
If the first two-tower project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St. and the multi-family mixed-use high-rise (pictured above) would sit on seven parcels at 210-224 15th Ave. N. The mixed-use project would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The buildings could rise 30 stories and up to 350 feet, requiring Metro sign-off for height exceptions and yielding the tallest building on Church Street in Midtown if standing today.