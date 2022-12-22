A Midtown office building home to venerable residential real estate company Tarkington & Harwell Realtors and located next to Virgin Hotels Nashville has sold for $2.35 million.
The two-story brick building, designed in a traditional style, sits on a 0.15-acre site at 1705 Division St. Adjacent to the property is the building accommodating cancer awareness nonprofit Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is local entrepreneur and real estate investor Adam Will.
Division Street Associates LLC, with which is affiliated Chris Harwell, was the seller. The LLC paid $750,000 for the property in 2015. Harwell serves as principal and managing broker at Tarkington & Harwell Realtors.
Ray Tarkington, Tarkington & Harwell Realtors owner, acquired the property with the late Lurton O’Barr in 1984 for $37,600, Metro records show. The existing 3,411-square-foot building was then constructed and opened in 1985.
Tarkington founded his real estate company in 1965, making it one of Nashville’s longest-operational such businesses.
According to a source, Tarkington & Harwell Realtors will operate from the 1705 Division St. building temporarily and plans to acquire a property in Green Hills. The office structure offers no other tenants, and Will’s plans for it are unclear.
Relatedly, Will has landed a loan, valued at $1.2 million, from Clarksville-based Legends Bank, a separate register of deeds document shows.
The deal is the equivalent of about $689 per square foot based on the building’s size, a figure in line with those marks of previous and similar Midtown deals, according to sources.