A Midtown office building home to venerable residential real estate company Tarkington & Harwell Realtors and located next to Virgin Hotels Nashville has sold for $2.35 million.

The two-story brick building, designed in a traditional style, sits on a 0.15-acre site at 1705 Division St. Adjacent to the property is the building accommodating cancer awareness nonprofit Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee.

1705

1705 Division St.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.