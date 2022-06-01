Midtown mixed-used building Elliston 23 has sold for $162 million.
According to a release, the new owner of the building, which offers 331 apartments and ground-floor retail and an address of 2312 Elliston Place, is San Diego-based Sunroad Enterprises.
The seller was Dayton, Ohio-based real estate investment firm The Connor Group.
The sale is the equivalent of about $490,000 per apartment unit. Because Elliston 23 offers a significant amount of non-residential space, the per-unit mark is challenging to calculate with context, industry officials told the Post. For comparison, The SoBro (which offers one retail space) sold in 2021 for about $447,000 per unit. In January, mixed-use tower 1200 Broadway — with significant retail (Whole Foods) and office space — sold for about $600,000 per apartment unit.
The Connor Group paid $95.1 million for Elliston 23 in 2014 (read more here), with Southern Land Co. (the developer of the site) the seller. That deal set a then per-unit local record of about $287,000.
According to its website, Sunroad Enterprises also owns Brentwood Oaks. That is seemingly the only area property in the company's portfolio.
The release notes Brett Carr and Kevin Geiger of CBRE represented the seller and Nate Sittema of CBRE’s debt and structured financing group in Charlotte arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer.
“Multifamily housing demand continues to rise in downtown Nashville and this sale is a reflection of this fact,” Carr said. “Rents have been on the rise and a majority of new supply in this pocket has been high-rise construction. Elliston 23 is a perfect opportunity for new ownership to take advantage of the strong yields from organic rental increases and through upgrades to the property.”
Elliston 23 residential units average 844 square feet, with the building featuring a fitness center, a year-round heated pool, a 24-hour conference room and a parking garage. Retails tenants include I Love Sushi and Jamba, among others.
