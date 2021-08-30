A Midtown property recognized for its modernist building accommodating medical offices has sold for $2.9 million — almost five times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands about 16 years ago.
The new owners of the property, located at 1718 Charlotte Ave., are Dr. Jaime A. Romero and Eva Angelina Romero.
Of note, the property covers three parcels, with two fronting Fisk Street and spanning a collective 0.27 acres. The main parcel with the medical offices building offers 0.46 acres. It was constructed in 1963 and has about 12,000 square feet. One of the Fisk parcels offers surface parking and the other has both surface parking and a rental residential building.
The seller of the three-parcel property was DT Medical Properties LLC (Dr. David H. McCord). McCord acquired the properties in 2004 and 2005 for a collective $589,000, according to Metro records.
The Post reported in early 2020 the property had been listed for $3.5 million.
Tom McNiel and Rick Chambers, principal broker and broker, respectively, at Nashville-based McNiel & Co. Real Estate, represented the seller.
Eva Angelina Romero, a broker at EvaCo Properties, represented her husband and herself in the deal. Of note, the Romeros own nearby State Street property that serves as Jaime Romero’s medical office
McCord, an orthopedist, works from the first floor of the just-sold building. Similarly, Saint Thomas Health operates a Premier Radiology office on that floor. Lucid Medical Management leases the second floor. The leases will remain.
Relatedly, McNiel is listing a .51-acre property at 3509 Charlotte Ave. for sale at $2.35 million (read here).
