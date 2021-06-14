Nashville-based real estate investor Mike Shmerling has paid $1.4 million for a Midtown building once home to a dentist’s office, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The property is located at 1926 Hayes St. and sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hayes and 20th Avenue North. The seller was Jack Gaw, who paid $257,000 for the property in 1993, Metro records show. Gaw previously operated his dental practice from the building.
With the purchase, via SHM Holdings LLC, Shmerling now owns three properties within the 1900 block of the street (with two and one, respectively, sandwiching a Robert Whitfield-owned property at 1922 Hayes).
The acquisition follows SHM Holdings having paid in February $1.5 million for a Midtown surface parking lot at 1801 State St. The seller of the unimproved property was Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Co. (Read more here.)
That deal was finalized a few weeks after Shmerling paid — via the same SHM Holdings LLC — $2.3 million for a property located near Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown (read more here). Via a partnership, Shmerling also owns a property, adjacent to the just-acquired lot, at 1800 Church St. and home to three-story modernist office building Plaza 18. The ownership entity had leased the parking lot from Hill Realty for about 15 years.
Katie Wayne, principal broker with Nashville-based Clearbrook Realty, has represented SHM Holdings in each of the transactions. Shmerling could not be reached for comment.
Of note, a mid-rise residential building seemingly is being eyed for multiple parcels located adjacent to Shmerling’s three Hayes Street holdings (read here).
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, and as the Post reported recently, the project would unfold on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and with addresses of 1904 through 1916 Hayes. A rezoning (to mixed-use) had been requested, according to the Metro document. However, the effort to rezone seemingly has been deferred indefinitely.
The various Hayes Street sites are located within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21 and near Las Palmas and Hayes Street Hotel.
