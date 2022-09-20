A Midtown commercial property owned by a former key member of Nashville’s golf community has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.
Located at 1823 Charlotte Ave. and seemingly offering no tenants, the building sits on about 0.4 acres about 1.5 blocks northeast of the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital campus. It opened in 1965 and offers about 6,000 square feet.
The offering is the equivalent of about $417 per square foot based on the building’s size.
An LLC created associated with Charlie Whittemore Jr. owns the property, with a previous, affiliated iteration having acquired it for $75,000 in 2009.
Whittemore Jr. is the son of Charlie Whittemore Sr., who died in 1999 at age 79. The Whittemores once owned Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in Brentwood, with Whittemore Sr. having been known for his support of youth golfers and his golfing memorabilia collection.
The late George Blackburn once owned the property, having paid $11,000 for it in 1976. According to an obituary The Tennessean published in 2016, Blackburn served as a fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force during World War II, flying 96 combat missions. Blackburn, who later founded Nashville-based wholesale food distribution company Merrylog Farms, was awarded multiple medals for his military efforts.
Whittemore Jr. has enlisted Clancy Hoban and Matt Serck, first vice president and vice president, respectively, of Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Superior Orthotics and Prosthetics previously operated from the building, which was offered for lease in 2021. It is unclear if the building offers a tenant.
