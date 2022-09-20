A Midtown commercial property owned by a former key member of Nashville’s golf community has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.

Located at 1823 Charlotte Ave. and seemingly offering no tenants, the building sits on about 0.4 acres about 1.5 blocks northeast of the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital campus. It opened in 1965 and offers about 6,000 square feet.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.