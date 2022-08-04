A Midtown building located near Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and adjacent to a site planned for a mixed-use development has sold for $3,848,000.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.4-acre property, located at 1911 Church St., is an LLC that includes Nashville-based real estate investor and developer Jim Jacobs.
Ashley-Thompkins Real Estate Partners was the seller, having paid $470,000 for the property in 1994, Metro records show.
Now empty, the nondescript stucco building previously was home to Turnkey Medical Liquidators. The property is located about one block east of the hospital.
The deal is the equivalent of about $221 per foot based on acreage. For comparison, a recent deal for Hayes Street property commanded $337 per foot (read here).
The buying LLC has landed a roughly $2.88 million loan from Memphis-based Financial Federal Bank, a separate document notes.
John Toomey, principal broker with JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction for both parties, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Relatedly, South Carolina-based Greystar is planning a 28-floor (295 feet) high-rise to sit next to the just-sold property at 1901-1903 Church St. The residential building will offer 311 units and be joined by a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors at 1902 Hayes St. Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality is teaming with Greystar (read here).
A partner with commercial real estate firm Cherry and Associates, Jacobs developed the Rutledge Hill site of mixed-use building Muse (read here).
Near the just-sold property, Jacobs owns property at 1705 Hayes St. and that has been rezoned to accommodate a 24-story tower (read here). Jacobs, who owns other Midtown properties, could not be reached for comment.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
