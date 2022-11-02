Miami-based flexible workspace provider Ampersand Studios announced Wednesday it has tapped Music Row for its second office and is eyeing a summer 2023 opening.

According to a release, the company has signed an 11-year lease for about 26,120 square feet of office space at the 1030 Music Row building. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

1030 Music Row

