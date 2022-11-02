Miami-based flexible workspace provider Ampersand Studios announced Wednesday it has tapped Music Row for its second office and is eyeing a summer 2023 opening.
According to a release, the company has signed an 11-year lease for about 26,120 square feet of office space at the 1030 Music Row building. Financial terms are not being disclosed.
This will be the second Ampersand Studios, with the first located in Miami’s Arts and Entertainment District. The company website notes the business offers two membership options (one a comprehensive membership at $1,500 per month and the other for $249 per month). It also provides, for example, virtual offices ($80 per month), day passes ($25 per day) and meeting rooms (starting at $50 per hour).
At five stories and offering about 112,290 square feet, 1030 Music Row is located at 1030 16th Ave. S. It is billed as Nashville’s first timber-constructed office building and is owned by Panattoni Development (which developed the site with the building). Locally based computer software and automation company Energy Box is a tenant.
“Nashville was the obvious choice for our second location, and we’re very excited to be bringing our concept there,” Matthew Giles, principal and founder of Ampersand Studios, said in the release. “Ampersand Studios is not your typical co-working space, with a specific focus on the creative industries. 1030 Music Row is the perfect building, in that it aligns with our design aesthetic and is in an iconic and very convenient location.”
Brian Casey, vice president of Colliers Nashville, brokered the transaction for Ampersand Studios. JLL’s Ashley Marshall and Sarah Pettigrew represented Panattoni.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.