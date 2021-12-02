Chef Julio Hernandez and Chopper Tiki and Barista Parlor owner Andy Mumma will open Mexican restaurant Maiz de la Vida in spring 2022 at Paseo South Gulch.
SomeraRoad, which owns the Pie Town property and is undertaking the mixed-used, multi-building development, announced details of the future restaurant Thursday, with Maiz DLV to be a nixtamal-focused taqueria and tequila bar. The menu will feature tortillas, quesabirria (a cross between a taco and a quesadilla), street tacos, tamales, elote (corn on the cob with Mexican spices) and mezcal (an alcoholic beverage derived from the agave plant).
Once opened, the restaurant will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, seemingly from Paseo South Gulch’s Antiques Building. Maiz DLV will operate from 3,000 square feet of interior space, highlighted by roll-up doors that connect to an outdoor patio.
Terms of the lease were not disclosed in a release.
Of note, Hernandez got his start with Mumma by opening a food truck outside the latter’s Chopper Tiki in East Nashville. Hernandez conceptualized Maiz DLV as a vehicle via which to recreate the corn tortillas of his youth in Tlaxcala, Mexico. For the masa, Hernandez sources heirloom, organic corn from Oaxaca and follows a thousands-year-old tradition of making the masa (ground-corn dough) by hand.
“Chef Hernandez and Andy will deliver a destination establishment that will come to be sought after by those seeking the finest and freshest Mexican heritage ingredients paired with the best tequila and mezcal driven bar menu in Nashville,” Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director of acquisitions, said in the release. “Paseo South Gulch prides itself on being at the cutting edge of consumer tastes, focusing on tenants that provide high quality, original, and approachable offerings."
Maiz de la Vida will join GoodVets, which has already opened within Paseo in the Antiques Building at 620 Eighth Ave. S., and recently announced tenant Two Hands, a New York-based Australian all-day café (read more here).
Paseo South Gulch (read more here) eventually will offer two mixed-use towers that will join the Antiques Mall (retail) and The Bill Voorhees Co. (office) buildings, with the structures to be connected via walkways and terraces. The towers will offer a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office, and 14,000 square feet of retail.
The Paseo South Gulch office space is being leased by Charlie Gibson of Cushman & Wakefield, with Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners leading retail leasing.
Read more about Hernandez here at Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.