A large MetroCenter property that interacts with a city golf course and the Cumberland River seemingly is slated for a 623-unit apartment development.
Located with a placeholder address of 0 Clarksville Pike, the property offers 14.25 acres and bisects the Ted Rhodes Golf Course, straddling the Cumberland River Greenway.
The property was offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price in June 2020, with the land now under contract, according to marketing material. The Post has been unable to determine either the identity of the prospective buyer and or a closing date.
Sanjay Patel, a local real estate investor and hotel developer, owns the property, having paid $1.3 million for it in December 2017, according to Metro records.
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling land-planning and engineering duties, according to a Metro document that references the number of units.
Ted Rhodes Golf Course is located both on the east and west sides of Clarksville Pike, with golfers accessing either segment of the course by a tunnel under the busy highway. Patel’s property is located on the west side of Clarksville Pike.
Patel has enlisted the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone Companies — brokers Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock and Tyler Mayo — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Klenk told the Post in 2020 any future owner should be able to effectively have the property rezoned to accommodate a mixed-use development. He said the property is located within a federally designated opportunity zone and is one of the last undeveloped parcels of its size located within two miles of downtown.
Klenk could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine the identity of the prospective buyer.
Metro likely will give the property an address of 2833 Clarksville Pike. Apartment complex Village on the Green and Nicks Famous Bar-B-Q are located nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.