A MetroCenter apartment property has sold for $93.6 million, with the new owner a Northeast company that has made its first real estate purchase in the Nashville market.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Apex Glassworks, with an address of 521 and 541 Great Circle Road, is an LLC affiliated with Scarsdale, New York-based Invictus Real Estate Partners. Joining Invictus in ownership of the property is L3C Capital Partners, which is based in New York City.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based Alpha Capital Partners, which paid $63.45 million for the property in October 2020, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $332,000 per unit.
Newmark brokered the deal for both parties, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Invictus was co-founded in 2020 by Eric Scheffler and Christopher Pardo, according to the company website. The company has approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management.
