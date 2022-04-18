Details are emerging related to the efforts of state and Metro officials to dramatically reinvent the East Bank segment near Nissan Stadium — with a planned bridge to span the Cumberland River and connect East Nashville to South Nashville.
Related to the effort, the Metro Department of Transportation (NDOT) will, with Metro Council approval, file an application for a $5 million federal grant. If approved, Metro will match the grant (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality — a.k.a. RAISE) with $4 million.
The council is slated to vote on a resolution related to the grant on Tuesday. A major document Metro has created details funding for the overall East Bank infrastructure, still in the conceptual plans phase and to possibly carry a price tag of at least $175 million.
Part of the project would see South Fifth Street extended over the river to connect with Fairfield Avenue. The latter street currently moves through the Railyard District and Sudekum-Napier, terminating near Chestnut Hill.
The proposed bridge would require the expansion or relocation of the city WeGo transit bus maintenance facility, which is prone to flooding and at full capacity.
If approved, the grant money will fund further studies for the road and bridge.
Brett Withers, in whose District 6 sits the bulk of the East Bank and South Fifth Street, said the RAISE grant application is consistent with Mayor John Cooper’s strategy with NDOT of seeking grant funding opportunities to leverage limited Metro funds for infrastructure projects.
“I am proud of the work the Metro Planning Department has undertaken with Metro Council through the Imagine East Bank Planning Study for more than a year to gather voluminous neighborhood and stakeholder input about multimodal infrastructure needs in the area,” Withers emailed the Post.
Withers said the East Bank Planning Study Neighborhood Advisory Committee includes every neighborhood association adjacent to the East Bank as well as some of the faith-based and other institutions that serve the eventually affected communities.
The committee has “greatly enriched” the East Bank Planning Study, he said, adding that its ongoing guidance and support for community engagement continues to be vital to the success of the planning initiatives.
“The East Bank Planning Study has also been informed by the technical assistance of engineering experts to vet feasibility of ideas or suggestions for improving connectivity,” Withers added.
Withers said the RAISE grant application demonstrates “bipartisan support” among all levels of government for funding further design exploration and refinement for improved and new multimodal street connections that could reconnect the East Bank to East Nashville, downtown and South Nashville.
“Doing so could spur potential future cross-town transit connections to the Murfreesboro Pike corridor, the airport, and other employment and educational opportunities, particularly for the residents of Cayce Place, CWA, Sudekum-Napier and many other affordable housing communities that lie alongside this potential bridge alignment,” he said.
“As such, the potential multimodal spine street and bridge connection described in this RAISE grant application provides an opportunity for transforming Nashville’s multimodal transportation system and improving area quality of life,” Withers added. “Only after that new multimodal street grid system is designed can Nashville plan and truly realize opportunities for adding significant quantities of housing, including affordable housing, on the East Bank.”
Every property owner, including rail industry titan CSX, has been in discussions with Metro.
It is unclear as to how any possible CSX rail line updates will be addressed and if any new train bridges or viaducts will be needed. Specifically, if South Fifth and Fairfield connect in what some call the Railyard District, the connection would interact with the tracks on which commuter train WeGo Star now run. How that interaction will be designed is not certain.
The effort comes as the Post reported earlier this month (read here) that the Adams family, members of which own the Tennessee Titans, is willing to spend $700 million on a new facility to replace Nissan Stadium.
The cost for the project could rise to $2 billion, according to reports and estimates, and state officials are currently considering chipping in $500 million. The goal, for some, is to build a domed or retractable roof facility capable of hosting major national events like the Super Bowl or Wrestlemania.
Some citizens oppose major development on the East Bank, with various community groups seeking to gather public input related to future attainable housing and other public amenities (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.