The Metro Planning Department is looking for a private consulting firm to create a community plan for the Edgehill neighborhood.
The department issued a request for proposals last month seeking a company or companies to study the area’s land use, transportation, historic preservation, economic development and capital needs.
“Traditionally, neighborhood planning studies include a community vision, goals and objectives and policies for future land use – or what kind of uses should go where,” Planning Department spokesperson Richel Albright said via email. “The Edgehill study will take a closer look at the neighborhood’s existing land use policies and better understand what type of development the community wants to see and what infrastructure the neighborhood needs.”
The department is targeting late July or early August as a start date for the study, which should take six-to-nine months.
“A schedule of public workshops, neighborhood meetings and community events will be announced as part of the kickoff,” Albright said. “The study will be built on prior planning work in Edgehill and rely on extensive community engagement.”
In addition, the Edgehill plan will help the Planning Department update the Detailed Neighborhood Design Plan. In the future, the DNDP will serve as a framework for rezoning requests and will help identify public infrastructure investment needs.
The Edgehill neighborhood traces its roots to the Civil War, when African American families moved to the area where the Union Army was establishing fortifications.
Past studies of the area have included the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency's Envision Edgehill WalkNBike Plan, the urban renewal plan of 1967, the Civic Design Center's Edgehill Neighborhood Study and Edgehill Neighborhood Conservation Zoning Overlay, among others.
“The pace of neighborhood development or redevelopment really depends on a wide range of factors, from national and regional economic trends to local and historical investment decisions,” Albright said. “Having said that, land use policies and infrastructure improvements help shape neighborhood development, and the purpose of the Edgehill study is to make sure both are meeting the community’s needs.”
