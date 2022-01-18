A North Dakota entity that that undertook a townhome project near Hillsboro Village has secured Metro approval for a similar development in North Nashville.
Fargo-based Gremada Industries is planning the 18-unit project for a three-parcel site, with address of 1034 and 1036 Jefferson St. and 1025 Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd. It paid $3.2 million for the north side property in July 2021.
The future project (phase two of an overall effort) will include three townhome structure groupings.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept and site plans for the project. Approval was needed as the site sits within the agency’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District.
Franklin-based landscape architecture firm Heibert + Ball Land Design is participating in the effort. The architect is Charlotte-based Bueno.
Gremada has enlisted Nashville-based Split Rock Development to coordinate the project. Of note, Split Rock is undertaking for Gremada a 25-unit rowhouse project (read here) on an adjacent site (the phase one) with a main address of 1020 Jefferson St. Preliminary site work is underway on that effort.
