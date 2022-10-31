The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning related to a two-building development Minnesota-based Roers Company is eyeing for a Midtown site.
The commission last week voted 8-0 to approve a request to rezone to “specific plan” from “mixed-use intensive.”
If the project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St. and the multi-family mixed-use high-rise (pictured above) would sit on five parcels at 210-220 15th Ave. N. The mixed-use project would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The buildings (read more here) could rise 30 stories and up to 350 feet, requiring Metro sign-off for height exceptions and yielding the tallest building on Church Street in Midtown.
Shaar Forero Properties Inc. owns some of the properties, with Thomas Michael Horrell and Sara Darby Smith owning the others.
The planning commission approval of the rezoning comes as Roers also recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department staff plans for two other buildings — one to stand up to 40 stories (480 feet) and the other up to 36 floors (435 feet), with the taller building potentially to offer retail/restaurant and residential space and the other high-rise possibly to feature a hotel, condominiums and retail. The condo units would be positioned above the hotel space.
Roers will need to acquire those properties — located on a site with an addresses of 207-225 14th Ave. N. — from Aurora Enterprises LLC and Dean Dairy Fluid LLC.
In addition, and similarly, the planning commission last week approved a specific plan rezoning related to CCB Nashville Developments LP’s efforts to undertake a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant spaces.
The project will unfold on a roughly 3.85-acre property (accommodating various structures that will need to be demolished) with a main address of 1401 Church St. The site is located across Church from the aforementioned sites Roers intends to purchase and redevelop.
CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, recently paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site. Relatedly, CCB has landed a $52.5 million loan from Montreal-based Otera Capital.
According to a multi-page document recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CCB Nashville Developments 1 Limited Partnership (the legal entity for the project itself) is eyeing four main buildings for the site, with three to rise at least 30 floors. As the Post previously reported, the document references the project could offer between 1,150 and 1,350 multi-family residential units collectively and a building with 250 hotel rooms.
The document notes 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings, with heights ranging from about 405 feet to about 535 feet. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street. The tallest building could be upwards of 575 feet, making it one of Nashville’s four tallest if standing today.
