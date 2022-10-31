Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 2.08.19 PM.png

The multi-unit residential and retail building eyed for 15th Avenue North

The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning related to a two-building development Minnesota-based Roers Company is eyeing for a Midtown site.

The commission last week voted 8-0 to approve a request to rezone to “specific plan” from “mixed-use intensive.”

