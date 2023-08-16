Main.png
Courtesy of ESa

The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has approved a modified plan related to a hotel building slated for SoBro.

As the Post reported in early May, the 13-story building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.

Screen Shot 2023-08-16 at 2.21.51 PM.png

311 Third Ave. S. as seen from Almond Street