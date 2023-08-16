The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has approved a modified plan related to a hotel building slated for SoBro.
As the Post reported in early May, the 13-story building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
Later in May, the MDHA DRC approved most elements of the concept plan for the project. Afterward, the development team — the property seemingly is under contract, and the Post has been unable to determine the prospective buyer and developer — made five design modifications that required another DRC approval.
Nashville architectural firm ESa is handling design, with the modifications related to building stepback, sidewalks, glazing and floor heights in relation to the adjacent Hyatt Place hotel building.
A recently submitted updated document — which includes new images — shows a distinctive one-way vehicular drive-thru (entering via Third and exiting on Almond Street with a valet drop-off halfway between the two streets and within the building) is still set to be located between the future building and the Hyatt Place structure. In addition, the document notes the exterior will offer primarily glass and fiber cement panels.
The tower as now designed will stand about 145 feet, with the previous iteration of the building to have offered about 130 feet.
The property sits within MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
The owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
That offering is the equivalent of about $1,497 per foot and $65 million per acre — two relatively high marks related to those figures of downtown property sales of the last 18 months or so.