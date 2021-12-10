The Metro Planning Commission on a 5-3 vote approved a developer’s request for height modifications required to build three new towers in Rutledge Hill.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee in November approved the concept plan for the project, proposed by Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development on a 3.37-acre property with a main address of 500 Second Ave. S. The site is home to a radio broadcasting tower once used by Cumulus Media.
The developer required modifications to the downtown code in order to build the two residential buildings (39 and 32 stories) and the hotel (29 stories) eyed for the project. New plans for the site include park space open to the public.
“The Cumulus site represents a unique opportunity to develop a remarkable project, encompassing best in class architecture and planning concepts,” Centrum Managing Partner Larry Powers said in a release. “We’ve remained in constant communication with planning and had more than a dozen meetings with neighbors and stakeholders to implement feedback to deliver a vision for the Cumulus site that will greatly benefit neighbors and residents, strengthen cohesion throughout the area, and deliver a development that is truly exemplary. We’re very proud of this vision and excited to see it approved.”
San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect, with Chicago-based Hoerr Schaudt the landscape architect.
Centrum paid $34 million for the property in August.
